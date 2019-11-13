Here & Now
1st Open Hearing In Trump Impeachment Inquiry Begins10:35Play
On the first day of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and the top diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Tonya Mosely hear the latest with NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).
Watch live here.
This segment aired on November 13, 2019.
