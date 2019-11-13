1st Open Hearing In Trump Impeachment Inquiry Begins10:35
November 13, 2019
Career Foreign Service officer George Kent, left, and top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in Washington during the first public impeachment hearing. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
On the first day of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and the top diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Tonya Mosely hear the latest with NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).

This segment aired on November 13, 2019.

