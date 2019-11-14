Impeachment inquiry hearings have revealed the extent to which a conservative journalist influenced the president's thinking on Ukraine.

John Solomon, who worked for The Hill until recently, promoted storylines alleging wrongdoing by the Biden's in Ukraine, and that the then-ambassador to Ukraine was corrupt. Solomon continues to make frequent appearances in conservative media, even as his reporting's accuracy and objectivity has long been questioned.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with host Jeremy Hobson about connections between Solomon and the president's inner circle.