Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season after he started kneeling during the pregame National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Earlier this year, the NFL settled a lawsuit over alleged collusion against protesting players and now the league has set up a private workout for Kaepernick on Saturday.

