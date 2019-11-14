Here & Now
Vermont Ski Resorts Entice Seasonal Workers03:50Play
There's already some snow on the ground in Vermont, which means the state is gearing up for ski season.
For ski resorts, that means adding hundreds of seasonal employees. Vermont has an aging population and low unemployment rate, which has led some resorts to offer generous benefits, even for entry-level positions like lift operators and parking attendants.
Vermont Public Radio's Henry Epp (@thehenryepp) has more on how some ski areas are enticing workers this year.
This segment aired on November 14, 2019.
