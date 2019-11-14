Here & Now
Whistleblower Sounds Alarm About Google's Project Nightingale
Google is partnering with Ascension, one of the country's largest health care systems, to collect and store patients' personal data through a secret transfer called Project Nightingale.
A whistleblower working on the project warns that Google may use it for artificial intelligence and could soon sell the data to third parties.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about that and Google's plan to launch checking accounts with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on November 14, 2019.
