Astronomers are watching the transit of Mercury cross the face of the sun this week.
The British explorer James Cook first observed the phenomenon 250 years ago. That's just one reason his legacy endures as one of the greatest explorers in human history.
We revisit a conversation we had about Cook earlier this year.
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
