On Saturday, voters will head to the polls to vote in Louisiana's runoff election for governor. The tight election is between the incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and the Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Paul Braun, state politics reporter for member station WRKF in Baton Rouge.
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
