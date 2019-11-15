Here & Now
The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testifies before the impeachment inquiry Friday. Yovanovitch is a career foreign service officer with a solid reputation who suddenly found herself labeled "bad news" by President Trump over the summer.
She will be in the spotlight as the lone witness when public impeachment hearings resume for a second day. NPR's Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) has the latest.
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
