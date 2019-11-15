Here & Now
Former Contractor Says Mercenaries 'Commodify' Warfare09:26Play
Private military contractors, also called mercenaries, have been involved in conflicts from the Middle East to Africa.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at how mercenaries are used and how they change military conflict with Sean McFate (@seanmcfate), a former military contractor, former Army officer, and author of "The New Rules of War."
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news