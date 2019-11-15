Former Contractor Says Mercenaries 'Commodify' Warfare09:26
November 15, 2019
Troops loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar said they shot down a warplane of rival forces of Libya's unity government near Tripoli and captured its foreign "mercenary" pilot. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images)
Private military contractors, also called mercenaries, have been involved in conflicts from the Middle East to Africa.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at how mercenaries are used and how they change military conflict with Sean McFate (@seanmcfate), a former military contractor, former Army officer, and author of "The New Rules of War."

This segment aired on November 15, 2019.

