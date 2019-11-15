Here & Now
Roman Totenberg's Stolen Violin Returns To Cambridge In Homecoming Performance06:03Play
Virtuoso violinist Roman Totenberg's rare Stradivarius was stolen in 1980. Decades later the violin was recovered, and on Friday night, it's returning to the scene of the crime in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a homecoming performance.
Roman Totenberg was the father of NPR Supreme Court correspondent Nina Totenberg. WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) reports.
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
Andrea Shea Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
