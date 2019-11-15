Motive Remains Unclear In Southern California School Shooting03:46
November 15, 2019
The site of America's latest school shooting, Saugus High in Santa Clarita, California, is closed Friday as a community grieves. A teenage girl and boy were killed on Thursday morning, and three others were wounded, after a fellow student opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Kyle Stokes (@kystokes), education reporter for KPCC.

This segment aired on November 15, 2019.

