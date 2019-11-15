Here & Now
The Latest Taylor Swift Controversy Highlights Issue Of Artist Rights03:41Play
Taylor Swift is accusing her former record company, Big Machine Records, of blocking her from singing her old music at the upcoming American Music Awards. The issue at hand is that Swift does not legally own the master rights to her old songs.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
