Former Ambassador To Ukraine Describes Being 'Shocked And Devastated'03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 15, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testified Friday that she was "shocked and devastated" after learning President Trump called her "bad news" in that infamous July phone call with Ukraine's leader. Marie Yovanovitch testified on Capitol Hill as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosely speaks with NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).

This segment aired on November 15, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news