Here & Now
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testified Friday that she was "shocked and devastated" after learning President Trump called her "bad news" in that infamous July phone call with Ukraine's leader. Marie Yovanovitch testified on Capitol Hill as part of the impeachment inquiry.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosely speaks with NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).
This segment aired on November 15, 2019.
