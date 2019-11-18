Here & Now
Longevity Study Seeks Participants, But Only Dogs Need Apply09:41Play
Researchers from half a dozen universities are undertaking what might be the largest open study on aging ever undertaken — and the subjects are going to be dogs.
The goal is to find out about human aging by studying dogs, which share many diseases and genetic markers with humans.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Daniel Promislow, co-leader of the Dog Aging Project, as it begins enrolling dog participants.
This segment aired on November 18, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news