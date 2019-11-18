Elizabeth Warren's Comments About Billionaires Alienate Some05:47
November 18, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is touting her proposal for a new tax on ultra-millionaires in a new ad. She is also selling a mug on her website that says "Billionaire Tears."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic, about the reaction among the business community and some Democrats.

Video: Billionaire Leon Cooperman On Warren, Trump

This segment aired on November 18, 2019.

