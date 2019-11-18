Here & Now
Hawaii Researchers Investigate The How And Why Of Coral Reef Bleaching04:08Play
Record-breaking temperatures in Hawaii this past summer may lead to unprecedented coral bleaching. It's caused by changes in water temperature, light or nutrients, and it can kill coral.
Scientists on an island of Oahu are taking underwater photos to create a one-of-a-kind, time-lapsed documentation of bleaching.
Hawaii Public Radio's Ryan Finnerty reports.
This segment aired on November 18, 2019.
