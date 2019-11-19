Apple Pulls Vaping Apps From App Store05:24
November 19, 2019
Apple has taken down nearly 200 apps related to vaping, citing "a public health crisis and a youth epidemic." (Tony Dejak/AP)
Apple has taken down nearly 200 apps related to vaping, citing "a public health crisis and a youth epidemic."

The company stopped accepting new apps that it says promote vaping in June, but this latest decision goes a step further. It also raises questions about how Apple decides what is allowed in the App Store, and what is not.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor-at-large at Recode and a columnist with the New York Times.

This segment aired on November 19, 2019.

