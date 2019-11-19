Here & Now
Colorado School Trains Students How To Attack An Active Shooter04:49Play
One of the first lessons of the year at a school in Northern Colorado was how to respond to a shooter. The training focused on three actions: evacuate, barricade and fight.
Leigh Paterson (@LeighSPaterson) of KUNC reports.
This story was produced for Guns and America, a public media reporting project on the role of guns in American life.
This segment aired on November 19, 2019.
