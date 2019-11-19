Read the full story here.

After the carnage of World War I, nations that had lost millions of young men were looking for a way to honor those dead. They found a simple concept: The remains of one unidentified soldier, buried with honor, to recognize the service and sacrifice of the many.

Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) has a report on Patrick O'Donnell's (@combathistorian) book "The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America's Unknown Soldier and WWI's Most Decorated Heroes Who Brought Him Home."