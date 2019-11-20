Here & Now
Controversial Dwarfism Drug Helps Regulate Bone Development In Children05:49Play
Researchers at BioMarin Pharmaceutical have created a controversial drug that helps regulate bone development in children with the most common type of dwarfism. But some argue it's a profit-driven solution in search of a problem.
Host Tonya Mosley talks with reporter Damian Garde (@damiangarde), who has been covering the story for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
This segment aired on November 20, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news