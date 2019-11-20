Controversial Dwarfism Drug Helps Regulate Bone Development In Children05:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Researchers at BioMarin Pharmaceutical have created a controversial drug that helps regulate bone development in children with the most common type of dwarfism. But some argue it's a profit-driven solution in search of a problem.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with reporter Damian Garde (@damiangarde), who has been covering the story for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This segment aired on November 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news