Key Moments: Ambassador Sondland Implicates Trump In Quid Pro Quo09:37
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday in a critical moment for the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Sondland says the Trump administration sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine to conduct political investigations into President Trump's rival.

Here & Now's Robin Young reviews some key moments from Wednesday's testimony.

This segment aired on November 20, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news