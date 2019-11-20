Here & Now
Key Moments: Ambassador Sondland Implicates Trump In Quid Pro Quo09:37Play
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday in a critical moment for the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Sondland says the Trump administration sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine to conduct political investigations into President Trump's rival.
Here & Now's Robin Young reviews some key moments from Wednesday's testimony.
This segment aired on November 20, 2019.
