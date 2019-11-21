Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Áñez has asked Congress to approve new elections as violence rages following the resignation of Evo Morales.

Jeanine Áñez did not set a date for the poll. Morales resigned on Nov. 10 and later sought asylum in Mexico after facing claims of electoral fraud.

More than 30 people have died in clashes between supporters of Morales and security forces since October's disputed elections.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR International Correspondent Philip Reeves (@preeves106) about the crisis.