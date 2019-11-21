Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson told TMZ Sports this week that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a "victim" and suggested that Congress could take action against the NFL because he doesn't have a job in the league.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he started kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.