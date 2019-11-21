Here & Now
'First Draft Of History Is Not Being Written': Newspaper Industry To Face Series Of Mergers03:35Play
A series of mergers and acquisitions in the newspaper industry this week led some analysts to call it a "turning point" — and not one for the better.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure, about why the consolidation of the news industry is dangerous for civil society.
This segment aired on November 21, 2019.
