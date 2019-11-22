In Mississippi, 5,000 children have been criminally charged as adults for crimes they've committed over the past 25 years.

According to reporting from Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX, three out of four of those children were black.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with reporter Ko Bragg (@keaux_) about what's fueling this criminal justice practice and the story of one boy's journey through the system.