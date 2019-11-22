This weekend, millions of fans will watch the Texas Longhorns take on rival Baylor University on TV. Another large chunk will tune in to the radio to hear these Big 12 powers battle.

Many of those listeners will hear the game in Spanish.

Spanish-language play-by-play is a small but growing trend in college athletics. And as Jimmy Maas (@maasdinero) from member station KUT reports, the University of Texas has a 25-year head start on much of the competition