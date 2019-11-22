Here & Now
After seven days of public impeachment hearings over two weeks and testimony from 12 witnesses, did it make any difference to people taking it all in?
WUNC's Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) spoke with conservative voters in North Carolina, while WITF and StateImpact Pennsylvania's Katie Myer (@katieemeyer4) reports from Pennsylvania on how Democrats are weighing in on what they saw and heard.
This segment aired on November 22, 2019.
