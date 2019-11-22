Israeli Prime Minister Indicted On Corruption Charges Amid Political Upheaval06:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 22, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment is expected to sharpen the battle lines in the country's already deadlocked political system.

The move could also hamper the chances of a new government, paving the way for an unprecedented third vote in less than a year.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller), senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

This segment aired on November 22, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news