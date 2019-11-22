Here & Now
Israeli Prime Minister Indicted On Corruption Charges Amid Political Upheaval06:40Play
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment is expected to sharpen the battle lines in the country's already deadlocked political system.
The move could also hamper the chances of a new government, paving the way for an unprecedented third vote in less than a year.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller), senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
This segment aired on November 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news