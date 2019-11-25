Here & Now
California Schools Move From Suspensions To Mindfulness11:08Play
California schools will no longer be able to suspend students in elementary or middle school for "willful defiance" beginning in 2020.
NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz (@anya1anya) joins host Tonya Mosley to examine the motivation behind the state's suspension ban and visit a school in Los Angeles that's replaced suspension with mindfulness.
This segment aired on November 25, 2019.
