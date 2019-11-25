Here & Now
Germany Moves To Phase Out Coal05:51Play
Germany is one of the world's largest coal consumers, but the country is trying to cut back.
There's an effort to close the country's coal-fired power plants as part of a goal to be emissions neutral by 2050.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Claudia Kemfert (@ckemfert), professor of energy economics and sustainability at the German Institute for Economic Research.
This segment aired on November 25, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news