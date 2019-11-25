Germany Moves To Phase Out Coal05:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The sunset is pictured as steam rises from the chimneys of Niederaussen lignite-fired power plant in Roggendorf, western Germany on Nov. 8, 2019. (Federico Gambarini/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)
The sunset is pictured as steam rises from the chimneys of Niederaussen lignite-fired power plant in Roggendorf, western Germany on Nov. 8, 2019. (Federico Gambarini/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany is one of the world's largest coal consumers, but the country is trying to cut back.

There's an effort to close the country's coal-fired power plants as part of a goal to be emissions neutral by 2050.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Claudia Kemfert (@ckemfert), professor of energy economics and sustainability at the German Institute for Economic Research.

This segment aired on November 25, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news