Here & Now
New Trump Administration Proposals Aimed At Price Transparency From Hospitals, Insurers05:53Play
The Trump administration has said it will force hospitals to disclose the discounted prices they negotiate with insurance companies. But the hospital industry calls the proposal "radical."
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with John Barkett (@jmbarkett), director of policy affairs at Willis Towers Watson and a former Obama administration official.
This segment aired on November 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news