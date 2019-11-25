London Pulls Uber's License To Operate03:43
November 25, 2019
Uber has lost its license to operate in London because of 14,000 instances of unauthorized drivers exploiting Uber's software to pick up riders.

However, the ride-hailing company will be allowed to conduct business as usual while it appeals the decision, a process that could take months.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money.

This segment aired on November 25, 2019.

