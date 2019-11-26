As travelers gear up for the holidays, cybersecurity experts advise staying away from USB charging ports in airports and other public spaces, which could steal data from an unlocked device or even install malware.

But Engin Kirda, professor of computer science at Northeastern University, says it's easy to take precautions — and unless you're a diplomat or a CEO in a foreign country, you probably don't need to stress out.

How To Avoid Putting Yourself At Risk:

1. Don't use the USB charging ports found in public places. (Regular outlets are fine to plug your charger into.)

2. If you need to use a USB charging port, "it's always a good idea to lock and encrypt your device and while it's attached never to unlock it," says Kirda.

3. Buy a cable that blocks USB data transfers and allows you to charge in peace.

