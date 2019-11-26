Two time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anthony Shadid was perhaps the most admired of his day.

He sought out average Middle Easterners living in war zones, reporting for first the Boston Globe and then the Washington Post. He died of a fatal asthma attack in the middle of the Syrian Civil War.

Now journalist Rami Khouri is teaching a course on the writings of Shadid at the Middle East Initiative at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Host Robin Young attended a class alongside Shadid’s 18-year-old daughter Laila Shadid, who is determined to follow her father into journalism and the Middle East.