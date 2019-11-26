Here & Now
Some of the biggest players in Colorado's marijuana industry may influence 2020's high profile U.S. Senate race.
The incumbent is Republican Cory Gardner, who has supported the marijuana industry. Democrats have yet to choose their nominee but former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who has a mixed record on marijuana, is a front-runner.
Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) of Colorado Public Radio reports.
