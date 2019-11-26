The History Of Impeachment Testimony04:57
November 26, 2019
The Trump administration will appeal a federal judge's ruling that orders former White House Counsel Donald McGahn to appear before the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine.

Host Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst. He discusses the ruling and how administrations and witnesses have handled whether or not to appear and testify in past impeachments.

This segment aired on November 26, 2019.

