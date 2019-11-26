The White House will appeal a federal judge's ruling that former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in front of House impeachment investigators.

The Trump administration had held that presidential aides are immune from subpoenas due to executive privilege. The subpoena for McGahn's testimony, considered pivotal to the investigation, was issued on May 21.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked efforts by House investigators to access Trump's tax returns ahead of their own ruling on the case.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks to Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) about these developments.