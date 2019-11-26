In 'Thanksgiving Play,' Native American Playwright Larissa FastHorse Tackles 'Wokeness'10:45
November 26, 2019
Larissa FastHorse. (Conor Horgan)
Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse's "Thanksgiving Play" takes to task all the myths we may tell ourselves about Thanksgiving and the way indigenous experiences are simultaneously erased and flattened.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with FastHorse how humor can fuel change and spark productive dialogue around race and equity.

This segment aired on November 26, 2019.

