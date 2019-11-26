Here & Now
In 'Thanksgiving Play,' Native American Playwright Larissa FastHorse Tackles 'Wokeness'10:45Play
Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse's "Thanksgiving Play" takes to task all the myths we may tell ourselves about Thanksgiving and the way indigenous experiences are simultaneously erased and flattened.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with FastHorse how humor can fuel change and spark productive dialogue around race and equity.
This segment aired on November 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news