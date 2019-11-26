At the center of the impeachment hearings is $400 million in aid to Ukraine that President Trump suspended, witnesses say, for personal political reasons.

But Congressman Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut, said last week in the hearings that no matter the reason, withholding congressionally approved aid by itself is illegal under the 1974 Impoundment Control Act.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Louis Fisher, visiting scholar at the William and Mary Law School. Fisher worked at the Library of Congress and with the House and Senate on the Impoundment Control Act.