Amazon workers at the Staten Island warehouse in New York held a rally on Wednesday over high injury rates, something they worry will get worse during the peak holiday season and as Amazon transitions to one-day shipping.
Meanwhile, drivers are reporting speeding and peeing in bottles to meet delivery quotas they call "impossible."
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.
This segment aired on November 27, 2019.
