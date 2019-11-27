Love Amazon's 1-2 Day Shipping? It Comes At A Steep Cost To Workers03:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Amazon workers at the Staten Island warehouse in New York held a rally on Wednesday over high injury rates, something they worry will get worse during the peak holiday season and as Amazon transitions to one-day shipping.

Meanwhile, drivers are reporting speeding and peeing in bottles to meet delivery quotas they call "impossible."

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

This segment aired on November 27, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news