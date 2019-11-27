Journalists at one of the last independent news outlets in Egypt are shaken after a raid on their offices in Cairo last weekend.

On Saturday, security forces arrested Shady Zalat, an editor at the publication Mada Masr. Then on Sunday, plainclothes officers raided Mada Masr's offices, confiscating cell phones and laptops, and detaining several more journalists, according to posts on the publication's website.

The journalists have all been released, but the incident is the latest in a series of crackdowns on press freedom and civil society in Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Justin Shilad (@JShilad), senior Middle East and North Africa researcher for the Committee to Protect Journalists.