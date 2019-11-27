Officials from the White House Office of Management and Budget questioned whether President Trump might be breaking the law when he ordered a hold on military assistance for Ukraine in July, according to transcripts released on Tuesday by House Democrats.

Mark Sandy, a career OMB staffer, said two officials from the office resigned partly because of concerns over the president's decision.

That news comes as the impeachment inquiry moves to the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold at least one more hearing and ultimately bear responsibility for drafting articles of impeachment.

We get the latest from NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales).