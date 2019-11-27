19th-Century Composer Louise Farrenc's 'Defiant' 3rd Symphony Is Worth A Listen11:05
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Louise Farrenc is a 19th-century French composer who made her mark then but is little known now.(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Louise Farrenc is a 19th-century French composer who made her mark then but is little known now.(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

WQXR music writer Fran Hoepfner (@franhoepfner) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the daring third symphony of Louise Farrenc, a 19th-century French composer who made her mark then but is little known now.

Music From The Segment

Louise Farrenc, "Symphony No. 3" in G Minor composed by Johannes Goritzki

Fanny Mendelssohn, "Piano Sonata" in G Minor

This segment aired on November 27, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news