19th-Century Composer Louise Farrenc's 'Defiant' 3rd Symphony Is Worth A Listen11:05Play
WQXR music writer Fran Hoepfner (@franhoepfner) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the daring third symphony of Louise Farrenc, a 19th-century French composer who made her mark then but is little known now.
Music From The Segment
Louise Farrenc, "Symphony No. 3" in G Minor composed by Johannes Goritzki
Fanny Mendelssohn, "Piano Sonata" in G Minor
This segment aired on November 27, 2019.
