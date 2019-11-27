WQXR music writer Fran Hoepfner (@franhoepfner) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the daring third symphony of Louise Farrenc, a 19th-century French composer who made her mark then but is little known now.

Music From The Segment

Louise Farrenc, "Symphony No. 3" in G Minor composed by Johannes Goritzki

Fanny Mendelssohn, "Piano Sonata" in G Minor