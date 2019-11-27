Half Of Latino Voters In Texas Tend To Vote Republican. Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Could Change That04:46
November 27, 2019
  • Elizabeth Trovall, Houston Public Media
Hispanics will be the largest minority voting bloc in the 2020 elections, surpassing black voters for the first time ever.

In Texas, Latinos make up a third of the electorate and nearly a half tend to vote Republican. But research shows anti-immigrant rhetoric may change that.

Elizabeth Trovall (@elizTrovall) of Houston Public Media reports.

This segment aired on November 27, 2019.

