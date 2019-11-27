Here & Now
Widespread Storms Likely To Create A Thanksgiving Travel Mess Across U.S.01:07Play
Two major storm systems are expected to complicate travel across the country for the holiday weekend. High winds and snow are moving through the upper Midwest to the East Coast. And on the West Coast, California and Oregon will see heavy rain and snow in high elevations.
The Weather Channel's Mark Elliot (@twcMarkElliot) is watching the storms and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.
This segment aired on November 27, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news