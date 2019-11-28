Here & Now
A Community Helps This Former Pharmacist Pick Up The Pieces After A Series Of Disasters09:37Play
Sometimes life takes unexpected turns. That was the case for Lynn Schutzman who, despite an abusive childhood, became a pharmacist and had a happy marriage.
But a string of disasters left her on her own and homeless. Then, her community stepped in.
Yasmin Amer (@yasminamer) of WBUR's Kind World reports.
This segment airs on November 28, 2019.
Yasmin Amer Producer, Kind World
Yasmin Amer is a producer and reporter for WBUR’s Kind World podcast.
