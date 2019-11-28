A Community Helps This Former Pharmacist Pick Up The Pieces After A Series Of Disasters09:37
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 28, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lynn Schutzman in her studio apartment after she spent two years living in her car. (Yasmin Amer/WBUR)
Lynn Schutzman in her studio apartment after she spent two years living in her car. (Yasmin Amer/WBUR)

Sometimes life takes unexpected turns. That was the case for Lynn Schutzman who, despite an abusive childhood, became a pharmacist and had a happy marriage.

But a string of disasters left her on her own and homeless. Then, her community stepped in.

Yasmin Amer (@yasminamer) of WBUR's Kind World reports.

This segment airs on November 28, 2019.

Related:

Yasmin Amer Twitter Producer, Kind World
Yasmin Amer is a producer and reporter for WBUR’s Kind World podcast.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news