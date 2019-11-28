Here & Now
As Disney+ Muscles Into Streaming Market, Consumers Face Myriad Media05:48Play
Disney+ is the newest streaming service to enter the market, eager to pull new customers with a backlog of classic Disney offerings.
But consumers must balance their love of all things Disney with their wallets –– what package is best? Disney for the family, Showtime for the parents? Netflix for the teenagers?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks to NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).
This segment airs on November 28, 2019.
