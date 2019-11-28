Arizona's Only Geriatric Emergency Department Aims To Improve Care For Older Adults05:20
November 28, 2019
  • Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ
In 2018, people over 65 made about 20 million visits to hospital emergency rooms. But few medical professionals are trained to meet the needs of older adults.

There are efforts to change that. KJZZ reporter Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) visits Arizona's only accredited geriatric emergency department.

This segment airs on November 28, 2019.

