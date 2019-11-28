Here & Now
How Mike Pompeo Went From Kansas Businessman To Secretary Of State And Key Player In An Impeachment Inquiry10:24Play
The House impeachment inquiry has drawn Secretary of State Mike Pompeo into the Ukraine scandal, raising questions about what he knew and when.
NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) and host Jeremy Hobson take a look at the life of former businessman turned congressman turned Trump administration official and his role over the last few months.
This segment aired on November 28, 2019.
