November 28, 2019
President Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan where he and some top aides spent Thanksgiving with the troops.

While there, Trump held a meeting with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani. Trump said that negotiations with the Taliban are ongoing.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) has the latest.

This segment aired on November 28, 2019.

