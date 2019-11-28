Here & Now
President Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan where he and some top aides spent Thanksgiving with the troops.
While there, Trump held a meeting with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani. Trump said that negotiations with the Taliban are ongoing.
NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) has the latest.
This segment aired on November 28, 2019.
